Friday Film Focus: ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ big release of the week

New Delhi: A couple of mid-sized local films compete with a Hollywood biggie for audiences’ attention in theatres this week.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s action thriller Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3—starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan—springs upon the audience twists and turns that have an arbitrary, laboured ring to them, says NDTV. Pretty much like the political prowess that the film’s fading, flailing feudal figures and their cohorts exercise, the potential of the premise to deliver surprises has, on the evidence of this outing, waned significantly. Devoid of the delirious energy, sly swerves and deeply melancholic core that defined the earlier entries, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 struggles for the most part to hit the ground and run.

Dhulia falls prey to the usual pitfalls of a forgettable item number and a totally avoidable love song, says The Times Of India but what redeems him are the crisp punch-packed dialogues, which are less dramatic and more effective. Overall, with a screenplay that surprises and performances to match, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 successfully takes the legacy forward with minor bumps on the way.

For the Hollywood fans, American spy film Mission: Impossible - Fallout—directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin—comes to India this week. A combination of thrilling stunts, insane daring and clever writing make this a stunning piece of action cinema, says Empire magazine. While the cast are superb and writer-director McQuarrie’s character scenes quick but effective, the film comes alive in its jaw-droppingly effective action.

Cruise’s category-best action franchise shrewdly pays off elements established over the previous films to deliver the series’ most exciting instalment yet, says Variety magazine. Mission: Impossible - Fallout isn’t just another stunt-driven, save-the-world bonanza. Of course, it is that, offering a whirlwind tour of Paris, London, and Kashmir this time around, but writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, on board for more, after making slick work of the previous movie, Rogue Nation, smartly ties this sixth instalment back into what has come before. This time, it really is personal.

Tamil comedy Junga—directed by Gokul and starring Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa and Madonna Sebastian—has a few scenes that are far-stretched in the name of comedy, and the pace dips in the second half, says The Times Of India. But on the whole, Junga is fully worth your time and money. Go with your families and friends and enjoy. Some of the dialogues will become part of regular conversation going forward.

Marathi drama Chumbak—directed by Sandeep Modi and starring Swanand Kirkire—flows naturally, says Pune Mirror. The characters have a mind of their own and don’t seem to behave as we expect them to. The result is unpredictable, and entertaining. The first half tries many possibilities of approaching a single situation. The second half escalates the dramatic potential of the film by introducing the past life of the protagonists. The graph slowly moves from humorous to emotionally charged and takes us to a heartwarming conclusion.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi films Nawabzaade and Mridang, Telugu romantic comedy Pedavi Datani Matokatundhi, Malayalam romantic drama Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal, Marathi family drama Pipsi, Punjabi drama Ashkey, Bengali comedy drama Oskar and Gujarati romantic comedy Satti Par Satto.