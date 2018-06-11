Ten non-Salman Khan Eid releases

A still from Salman Khan’s action thriller Race 3.

New Delhi: Salman Khan arrives with his annual Eid offering this week, with action thriller Race 3. But even before the actor made his Eid debut with Wanted in 2009, Bollywood had a penchant for big releases during the festival. A look at 10 films, which did not feature Khan, but were released on Eid.

Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990)- The Anil Kapoor family drama tells the story a woman (Deepti Naval), who was ill-treated by her in-laws. Also starring Meenakshi Seshadri, it had earned Rs2 crore in box office collections.

Ajooba (1991)- The fantasy superhero film was produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor and co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennadi Vasilyev. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer is considered one of Bollywood’s grandest disasters with collections of just Rs2.30 crore.

Beta (1992)- The Indra Kumar-directed blockbuster features Anil Kapoor as a simpleton, getting duped by his evil stepmother (Aruna Irani), till his wife (Madhuri Dixit) comes into the picture. It made Rs10 crore at the box office.

Anari (1993)- The film produced by D. Rama Naidu is the love story of a rich heiress (Karisma Kapoor) and a village simpleton (Venkatesh). It had made Rs3 crore.

Banarasi Babu (1997)- The comedy directed by David Dhawan features Govinda as a village bumpkin trying to win over his wife. It made Rs5 crore at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)- Priyadarshan’s psychological thriller was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. The Akshay Kumar- and Vidya Balan-starrer made Rs49 crore at the box office.

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007)- Director Pradeep Sarkar’s film featured Rani Mukerji and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. The drama centered around a small-town girl’s journey into the big bad world. It earned Rs17 crore in box office collections.

Drona (2008)- The fantasy superhero adventure starring Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, was directed by Goldie Behl. It made Rs8 crore.

Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009)- Director Anurag Singh’s film is the story of a woman who pretends to be a man to participate in an all-male cricket team. The Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor-starrer made Rs23 crore in box office collections.

Chennai Express (2013)- In this Rohit Shetty action comedy, Shah Rukh Khan journeys from Mumbai to Rameswaram, and falls in love with the daughter (Deepika Padukone) of a local don. The film made Rs207 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from news reports and trade websites.