Amazon Prime Music ties up with T-Series

Online music streaming platform Amazon Prime Music has tied up with music label T-Series for unlimited and ad-free access to the latter’s catalogue to Prime members at no additional cost. The deal comes a month after the Seattle-based giant tied up with music labels Saregama and Zee Music as part of the content deals it is inking in India.

In November, Amazon increased the subscription price for Prime to Rs999 a year from Rs499. The company launched Prime in July 2016 at an initial discount of 50% from its price of Rs999.

The nearly 150,000 song catalogue from T-Series includes movie tracks, non-film albums and new emerging artistes. Originally known as Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, T-Series was founded by Gulshan Kumar in the 1980s. Ever since his death in 1997, the company has been headed by his son, Bhushan Kumar, current chairman and managing director.

“T-Series’ vision is to unite the world with music and Amazon Prime Music’s vision is to offer the best music listening experience to its customers. By collaborating, we are excited to bring our large and unique catalogue as well as new releases to Amazon Prime members,” Kumar said.

T-Series currently has 35 million plus subscribers and more than 30 billion views on YouTube. The tie-up will give Amazon listeners access to hit albums like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aashiqui 2, Padmaavat, Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Chennai Express, among others. Non-film albums and singles include names like Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami, Jagjit Singh, Arijit Singh, Pankaj Udhas and Atif Aslam.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with T-Series to bring its hugely successful music catalogue from the last three decades to Amazon Prime Music,” said Sahas Malhotra, director, Amazon Music, India adding that listeners will now have access to songs from latest blockbusters like Padmaavat, Aashiqui 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and evergreen chartbusters like Dil Chahta Hai and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam alike.

Building on its content strategies, last week T-Series announced an investment of Rs500 crore in film production in 2018, with around 10 projects in the pipeline.