10 Bollywood films that brought relatives together

New Delhi: Action comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se that opened to Rs 1.75 crore last Friday features the entire Deol family—father Dharmendra along with sons Sunny and Bobby. Over the years, Bollywood has become quite infamous for its history of bringing relatives together for movies. A look at ten such films.

1. Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971): The film produced by Raj Kapoor and directed by his son Randhir Kapoor featured three generations of the Kapoor family including Prithviraj Kapoor, his son Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor and Randhir’s real-life wife-to-be Babita. The film made around Rs. 1 crore at the box office.

2. Judaai (1997): The drama featured Anil Kapoor along with real-life sister-in-law Sridevi whose husband and Kapoor’s older brother Boney Kapoor produced the film. It made Rs. 14 crore in box office collections.

3. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998): The romantic comedy was written and directed by Sohail Khan and starred his real-life brothers Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan in the lead. The film that was also co-produced by the family made Rs. 18 crore in box office collections.

4. Mohabbatein (2000): The musical romantic drama was directed by Aditya Chopra, produced by his father Yash Chopra and featured younger brother Uday in a pivotal role. It earned Rs. 41 crore in box office collections.

5. Kucch To Hai (2003): The romantic thriller featured Tusshar Kapoor in the lead with real-life father Jeetendra playing his father and the film was produced by sister Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. It made Rs. 6 crore in box office collections.

6. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003): The film featured real-life father and son Sunil and Sanjay Dutt playing the same. The Rajkumar Hirani directed movie earned Rs. 23 crore in box office collections.

7. Sarkar Raj (2008): The political crime thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma featured Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. It earned Rs. 34 crore at the box office.

8. Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011): The film directed and co-produced by Hema Malini featured daughter Esha Deol in the lead along with her real-life father Dharmendra. It earned Rs. 89 lakh at the box office.

9. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): The buddy road film directed by Zoya Akhtar was produced by brother Farhan Akhtar’s company Excel Entertainment besides featuring Farhan in a pivotal role. The drama that had lyrics by the duo’s father Javed Akhtar made Rs. 89 crore in box office collections.

10. Besharam (2013): The action comedy featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with real-life parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The Abhinav Kashyap directed film made Rs. 56 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India.