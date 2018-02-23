Priyanka Chopra terminates her contract with Nirav Modi

Priyanka Chopra had appeared in a TV commercial for Nirav Modi brand along with Sidharth Malhotra. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, who featured in one of the advertisement campaigns for Nirav Modi, has terminated her contract with the brand in light of allegations of a Rs11,400 crore PNB fraud against the billionaire jewellery designer, the actor’s spokesperson said on Friday.

Earlier this month, the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it had detected a Rs11,400 crore fraud where Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from the Brady House branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders. The actor had appeared in a TV commercial for the brand along with Sidharth Malhotra.

“In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the Nirav Modi brand,” Priyanka’s spokesperson said in a statement. Sidharth had earlier told PTI that since his contract with the brand was already over, he will not seek any legal action.

Actor Bipasha Basu, who featured in Gitanjali Gems advertisement, has claimed that the brand, owned by Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi, continued to use her pictures even after her contract expired. Her spokesperson, however, has clarified that she was not seeking any legal action against the company.