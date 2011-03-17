IPL reschedule due to assembly elections

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) organisers were on Thursday forced to tweak the event’s schedule for 2011 because of the upcoming assembly elections in five states of the country.

The organisers, in a statement, said they have made some changes in the 2011 IPL original schedule taking into account the assembly elections in the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Keeping in mind the revised schedule, the organisers have also extended the deadline for media accreditation and said new forms will soon be made available.

“The revised media accreditation form will be sent out to the media soon. The mediapersons who have already applied for accreditation, will be contacted separately by IPL’s accreditation team," IPL chairman Chirayu Amin said in the statement.

“The deadline for submission has been extended by two days -- 6:00 pm on Friday, 25 March 2011," it added.

Revised 2011 IPL schedule:

8 April: 8pm - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai

9 April: 9: 4pm - Deccan Chargers vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

8pm - Kochi Tuskers Kerala vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kochi.

10 April: 4pm - Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

8pm - Pune Warriors vs Kings XI Punjab in Navi Mumbai.

11 April: 8pm - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Deccan Chargers in Kolkata

12 April: 4pm - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils in Jaipur

8pm - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bangalore.

13 April: 4pm - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings in Mohali.

8pm - Pune Warriors vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala in Navi Mumbai.

14 April: 8pm - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad.

15 April: 4pm - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur.

8pm - Mumbai Indians vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala in Mumbai

16 April: 4pm - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

8pm - Deccan Chargers vs Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad.

17 April: 4pm - Pune Warriors vs Delhi Daredevils in Navi Mumbai.

8pm - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

18 April: 8pm - Kochi Tuskers Kerala vs Chennai Super Kings in Kochi.

19 April: 4pm - Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers in Delhi.

8pm - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore.

20 April: 4pm - Mumbai Indians vs Pune Warriors in Mumbai.

8pm - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala in Kolkata.

21 April: 8pm - Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals in Mohali.

22 April: 4pm - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata.

8pm - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

23 April: 8pm - Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab in Delhi.