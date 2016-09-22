Ferragamo’s new heartbeat

Last week, Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo, launched the Cuore Ferragamo timepiece at a lavish event in Agra. The new timepiece for ladies boasts of a pulsating heart on its dial, which beats every second as the two halves separate and then reunite, due to a patented quartz movement developed by Soprod SA (a Swiss maker of watch movements) exclusively for the brand. This innovation comes at a time when consumers no longer buy watches for their functionality.

The brand hopes to offer consumers a “high incorporated value”, says Paolo Marai, president and chief executive officer of the Timex Group Luxury Division, which manufacturers watches for Versace and Salvatore Ferragamo, among others. Marai reasons that consumers increasingly need motivation to buy a watch. “Watches have become an accessory, a status symbol. The nature, brand, style and design have become deciding factors in purchasing decisions,” he adds.

The round case contains a silver dial adorned with the brand’s iconic Gancino—the backward horseshoe logo. The off-centre hours and minutes indicator is embellished by a circle of diamonds on an engraved Clou de Paris motif. The bracelet is in steel with gold links and a butterfly buckle. Cuore Ferragamo is also available with a crocodile patterned calfskin strap in different colours. Priced between Rs80,100 and Rs1.78 lakh, it is available at all Ferragamo stores in India and leading retailers in top cities.