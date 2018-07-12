Sanju set to join Rs 300 crore club, first for a Ranbir Kapoor film

Amid talks of a sequel of Sanju for Sanjay Dutt fans who still want to know more about the ebbs and tribulations of the controversial actor, the troubled star has announced that he is penning his autobiography.

New Delhi: The Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic Sanju, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood’s “bad boy” Sanjay Dutt, is on its way to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018. Sanju has already clocked over Rs 280 crore at the box office and is poised to join the Rs 300 crore club, a first for Ranbir Kapoor, to the record of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Having opened to rave reviews from critics, Sanju’s opening weekend recorded Rs 120 crore and by the end of the first week itself, Sanju had crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Amid talks of a sequel of Sanju for Sanjay Dutt fans who still want to know more about the ups and downs in the life of the controversial actor, the star has announced that he is penning his autobiography. To be released next year on his 60th birthday on 29 July 2019, the memoir promises to reveal interesting stories that he “never had the chance to tell before”.

Sanju is already in the list of top 10 highest grossing Bollywood films of all time. Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, which created a new record with Rs 510 crore at the box office, is at No. 1 followed by two Aamir Khan films Dangal and PK while Sanju stands at No. 9 now.

In theatres, meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is struggling to survive after crossing Rs 160 crore in three weeks while Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore) remains the highest grosser of 2018.

Hollywood blockbuster Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 227 crore) is the third highest film in terms of box office revenue this year.

All figures for this story have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.