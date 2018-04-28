‘Avengers: Infinity War’ gets $106 million, second-biggest US debut

An image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from “Avengers: Infinity War’ . Photo: AP

New York/Los Angeles: Walt Disney Co.’s “Avengers: Infinity War” kicked off the summer movie season with the second-biggest domestic debut in history.

“Infinity War” collected an estimated $106 million in US theatres, the studio said in an email on Saturday. That compares with the “Star Wars” films “The Force Awakens,” which drew $119 million in December 2015, and “The Last Jedi,” with took in $104 million last December.

Disney predicts an opening weekend in the range of $225 million to $240 million, compared with independent forecasts of around $230 million. Rivals avoided the weekend, meaning the Marvel superhero mash-up is facing no competition from other new releases.

An image released by Disney shows Josh Brolin as Thanos in a scene from Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

The film is one of five summer movies from Disney that are all likely to be popular. The Burbank, California-based company is already far ahead of rivals this year thanks to the $1 billion-plus generated by “Black Panther,” a fresh hit from the company’s Marvel superhero library.

Disney originally planned to release “Infinity War” on 4 May. Moving up the date put some distance between the picture, another Marvel film called “Deadpool 2” set for 18 May and another “Star Wars” movie due 25 May. It also allowed the studio to begin showing “Infinity War” in almost all international markets at the same time and challenge the record worldwide opening of “The Fate of the Furious,” which debuted with $542 million for Universal Pictures in 2017.

An image released by Marvel Studios shows Tom Holland as Spider-Man in a scene from 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Disney had 26% of the domestic box office heading into the weekend, according to researcher Box Office Mojo. The company’s summer slate will be key in reviving the North American box office and generating growth for theatre owners after a tough 2017. Bloomberg