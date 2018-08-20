10 upcoming Bollywood period films

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role in the epic biographical film on the life of Rani Laxmibai.

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s Gold that released last week and had made Rs 72.25 crore at last count is a part-fictional tale of events leading to India’s win at the 1948 Hockey Olympics. The film is only the latest example of the slew of period dramas Bollywood has to offer in the coming months. Here’s a look at ten of those.

1. Paltan: JP Dutta’s war film is based on the 1962 Indo-China conflict. Featuring an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane, it is slated for release on 7 September, 2018.

2. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role in the epic biographical film on the life of Rani Laxmibai. The film directed by Krish is scheduled for 25 January, 2019.

3. Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra play lead roles in the period drama based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The film directed by Anurag Singh will hit screens in March 2019.

4. Kalank: The Karan Johar produced period drama features an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. The Abhishek Varman directed film is slated for release on 19 April, 2019.

5. Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker directs the historical period drama featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It will arrive in theatres on 6 December, 2019.

6. ’83: Ranveer Singh plays the title role in the Kabir Khan directed film on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is slated for release on 10 April, 2020.

7. Shamshera: The Yash Raj Films production is the story of a dacoit tribe set in the 1800s. The Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer will hit screens on 31 July, 2020.

8. Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior- Ajay Devgn plays the lead role in the film on the life of the Maratha warrior. Directed by Marathi filmmaker Om Raut, the high budget venture has only started production.

9. Takht: Karan Johar directs the period drama about two warring brothers set during the Mughal era. The film starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has only been announced earlier this month.

10. Battle of Saragarhi: A second film on the historic battle stars actor Randeep Hooda in the lead role. It is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.