Cannes Lions 2018, day 4: India bags four metals

The Indian metal tally at the Cannes Lions stands at 17 at the end of day 4.

New Delhi: Indian agencies bagged a total of four metals including a gold, silver and two bronze on day four of the ongoing Cannes International Festival of Creativity. The winners were announced across categories including Product Design, Creative Data, Innovation Lions, Social & Influencer, PR, Direct and Media Lions.

Advertising agency FCB India won a gold and bronze in the Direct Lions category for its entry ‘Sindoor Khela - No Conditions Apply’ campaign for English daily The Times of India.

This win brings India the third Gold Lion of the week at the advertising festival.

The campaign questioned the age-old tradition followed during the last day of Durga Puja where only married women are allowed to play with sindoor (vermilion). Through the campaign, the message of inclusivity was given by allowing widows and transgenders to participate in the sindoor khela ceremony.

“This Gold Lion win is the first for FCB in India and a shining testimony to our creative transformation. We’ve worked hard over the last two years to transform our creative reputation in the market. I am delighted that a few Lions will now walk with us as we continue to push harder and higher,” said Rohit Ohri, group chairman and chief executive, FCB India.

In the Innovation category, Cheil India won a Bronze Lion for ‘The good vibes project’.

TBWA\India’s successful ‘Blink to Speak’ campaign for Asha Ek Hope Foundation bagged a Silver in the product design category. The campaign had also won a Grand Prix for Good and a Gold in Lions Health category on the inaugural day of the festival.

There were no wins for India in public relation (PR), social & influencer and media categories. In Creative Data category, India did not have a shortlist.

At the end of day 4, the Indian metal tally stands at 17 Lions, including a Lions Health Grand Prix for Good, three Gold, five Silver and eight Bronze Lions.