‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Raid’, ‘Hichki’ make March profitable for Bollywood

Ajay Devgn in a still from ‘Raid’.

New Delhi: A period traditionally considered dull for movie business, thanks to pan-India examinations and financial closing operations, has witnessed a complete turnaround this year. Bollywood releases, including Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid (Rs96.97 crore), Rani Mukerji’s slice-of-life drama Hichki (Rs34.50 crore) and February release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs107.81 crore), which spilled over into the next month have officially made March a spectacular success.

“This is possibly the best March we have seen in recent years,” confirmed film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. He said the last release of March, Tiger Shroff’s action drama Baaghi 2, has also brought in much cheer, with opening weekend collections of Rs73.10 crore, the highest opening day earnings for 2018.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer at online ticketing site BookMyShow referred to Raid as the movie of the month.

“That would be because of its unique low-key promotional strategy and restricted release,” Saksena said. “The film stood out as it was both entertaining and gripping. With a good story and some great acting, it is running successfully at the cinemas.”

Some other Hindi releases of the month may not have impressed as much—Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari, erotic thriller Hate Story IV, romantic comedy Veerey Ki Wedding, thriller drama 3 Storeys and romantic comedy Dil Juunglee only managed Rs28.73 crore, Rs22.27 crore, Rs2.98 crore, Rs3.92 crore and Rs1.30 crore, respectively.

The same was true for Hollywood releases of the month. With Bollywood looming large, offerings like science fiction thriller Pacific Rim Uprising and action adventure film Tomb Raider only notched up Rs5.80 crore and Rs5 crore, respectively.

Saksena emphasized that Marathi film Baban, Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi war drama Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Telugu war drama Rangasthalam saved face for regional cinema this month.

There is much to look forward to next month. Beginning with Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail, there is Shoojit Sarkar’s romantic drama October, Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds and Marvel’s massively mounted superhero film Avengers: Infinity War, there is much to look forward to.

“The excitement has just begun with Baaghi 2. It’s quite a promising line-up,” Johar said.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama