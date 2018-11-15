Netflix cancels ‘Narcos: Mexico’ red carpet due to LA wildfires

This is the third red carpet cancellation by the streaming giant in the wake of the Woolsey fires. Photo: AFP

Los Angeles: The raging wildfires in California forced Netflix to cancel the red carpet premiere of “Narcos: Mexico”.

The premiere of the fourth season of the drug drama was scheduled to be held on November 14 but it has now been scrapped, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In light of the tragic and escalating wildfires in Los Angeles, we will be cancelling tonight’s red carpet for the premiere of ‘Narcos: Mexico’. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage your support of one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted,” read a statement from a Netflix spokesperson. This is the third red carpet cancellation by the streaming giant in the wake of the Woolsey fires. It had earlier this week cancelled red carpets for the Coen Brothers-directed “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and Susanne Bier’s “Bird Box”.