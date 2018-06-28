Media consumption via digital devices among Indian adults to more than double: report

Smartphone usage has climbed in India due to increased connectivity in rural areas, coupled with cheaper data plans.

Bengaluru: Media consumption through devices like smartphones, tablets and PCs among adults in India is expected to more than double from five years ago, a report by market research firm eMarketer said.

Indian adults will spend around 1 hour, 24 minutes per day with digital devices in 2018, largely led by smartphone adoption, the report said. Smartphone usage has climbed in India due to increased connectivity in rural areas, coupled with cheaper data plans.

Interestingly, the overall smartphone penetration in India is still relatively low, and just over 29% of the adult population currently use smartphones in the country, according to the report. Despite this, eMarketer predicts that smartphone users in India will spend 2 hours, 39 minutes daily with their handsets in 2018.

Overall, the share of media consumption over digital mediums is estimated to touch 30.8% by the end of 2018, compared to just 17.9% in 2013. eMarketer, however, pointed out that although digital media usage is growing in India, traditional media consumption will continue to lead media consumption in the country.

Television will account for 56.9% share of total media consumption among the adult population in India, equating to 2 hours, 36 minutes daily. Among the TV viewing population in India, the average time spent watching TV will reach 3 hours, 33 minutes in 2018, according to eMarketer’s estimates.

Share of print media consumption is expected to drop to 6.6% by the end of 2018, from a higher share of 8.3% in 2013. The share of radio consumption will also shrink to 5.6% in 2018, from a higher 6.1% share in 2013, eMarketer said in its report.

Overall, Indians will spend 4 hours, 34 minutes each day watching, streaming, reading and listening to media in 2018. This is an increase of 20 minutes when compared to 2017 levels and a significant jump from 2 hours, 52 minutes in 2013. By 2020, the total media consumption in India is expected to touch 5 hours, 10 minutes, eMarketer said.

“As TV and digital time spent continue to rise in India, neither are growing at the expense of other traditional outlets [print and radio,” said Christopher Bendtsen, senior forecasting analyst, eMarketer in a statement.

“The gains are all additive, meaning the appetite for entertainment and media is expanding, especially among those who gain access to TV or mobile internet for the first time,” he added.