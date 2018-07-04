Ranbir’s Sanju rocks box office, set to join Rs 200 crore club in first week

In the first 5 days itself, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has grossed more than Salman Khan’s Race 3 at the box office.

New Delhi: After garnering around Rs 120 crore in the opening weekend, Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on troubled Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, now appears to be on its way to join the Rs 200 crore club in the first week itself. Trade analysts say the Ranbir Kapoor-starring Sanju, already the second highest grosser of the year, is continuing its winning streak even on weekdays in a non-holiday season. According to box office figures, cited by trade analysts, Sanju opened at the box office last Friday and made Rs 34.75 crore, on Saturday Rs 38.6 crore, on Sunday Rs 46.71 crore, totalling over Rs 120 crore in the first three days itself.

On Day 4, Monday, Sanju made Rs 25.35 crore and Rs 22.10 crore on Tuesday, a total Rs 167.51 crore in just five days. Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta said Sanju’s Monday collection was the biggest non-holiday Monday ever for any Hindi film.

#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN... Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 200 cr+ in Week 1... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 167.51 cr. India biz... Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

If the film makes Rs 20 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, Sanju will gross Rs 200 crore in the first week itself.

Sanju’s biggest threat at the box office was the Salman Khan starrer Race 3, released two weeks ago, but a strong word of mouth in favour of Ranbir Kapoor’s film did the trick for producers. Sanju’s box office collection has already surpassed that of Race 3 and may even cross Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, the highest grosser of the year.

Like other Hirani films,Sanju is also making its mark at the international box office. In a list, compiled by comScore, of top 20 movies at US and Canadian theatres from Friday to Sunday Sanju stood at the 8th spot.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sanju’s worldwide collections are nearing the Rs 250 crore mark.