Bollywood stars who dubbed for Hollywood hits: Here’s a look at 10 who did so

New Delhi:For its superhero film Deadpool 2 that releases this week in India, Marvel has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to voice for lead actor Ryan Reynolds. In a trend that is increasingly catching on in India, local superstars are found dubbing for major Hollywood productions. Here’s a look at ten who did so.

1. Tiger Shroff - Shroff dubbed for lead actor Tom Holland in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming that released last year. The John Watts directed film had earned Rs59.96 crore in India.

2. Arshad Warsi - Warsi dubbed for Johnny Depp’s character of Captain Jack Sparrow in fantasy film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge last year. Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, the film made Rs26.50 crore in India.

3. Varun Dhawan - The young actor lent his voice to Chris Evans’ Captain America in Disney’s 2016 superhero film Captain America: Civil War. The Anthony and Joe Russo directed film made Rs59.50 crore in India.

4. Nana Patekar - Among a host of other Bollywood names, Nana Patekar lent his voice to the character of Sher Khan in Disney’s fantasy adventure film The Jungle Book that released in 2016. Currently the second-highest grossing Hollywood film in India, it had made Rs188 crore at the box office.

5. Arjun Kapoor - The actor dubbed for computer animation comedy Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016. The Mike Thurmeier directed film made Rs12.50 crore in India.

6. Vivek Oberoi - Oberoi voiced for actor Jamie Foxx in Marvel’s 2014 superhero film The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The sequel to 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man earned Rs58 crore in India.

7.Priyanka Chopra - Long before she made a foray into Hollywood, Chopra had dubbed for the English version of Disney’s 3D animated sports comedy Planes (2013), for a character of Pan-Asian origin. The film was directed by Klay Hall.

8. Imran Khan - Khan lent his voice for lead macaw character Blu, dubbed by Jesse Eisenberg in the Hollywood version of computer animated musical comedy Rio 2. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the film was a sequel to 2011 film Rio.

9. Sonakshi Sinha - Sinha dubbed for the female macaw character Jewel in Rio 2. In the Hollywood version, the character was dubbed for by popular actor Anne Hathaway.

10. Akshay Kumar - Kumar had lent his voice to a robot superhero called Optimus Prime in 2011 science fiction action film Transformers: Dark of the Moon. The Michael Bay directed movie was the third installment in the live-action Transformers film series, and the sequel to 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.