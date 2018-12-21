 Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone get a new fan in Elon Musk - Livemint
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone get a new fan in Elon Musk

Last Published: Fri, Dec 21 2018. 10 12 PM IST
Elon Musk has shared a YouTube link of the song “Deewani Mastani” from the same movie. Photo: Bloomberg

Bollywood’s newly-married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now earned one more fan in none other than multi-billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Although it is not known whether Musk watches Bollywood movies or not, yet his latest tweet expressing love for a song featuring the couple is going viral.

Elon Musk has shared a GIF of Ranveer Singh from the song ‘Malhari’ on his Twitter profile. The song is from the movie “Bajirao Mastani” directed by Sanjay Leela Banshali. Along with the GIF, Musk has shared a YouTube link of the song “Deewani Mastani” from the same movie. Bajirao Mastani is an historical epic which also features Priyanaka Chopra.

Released in 2015, Bajirao Mastani was a huge a box office success.

The founder of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, also retweeted Musk’s tweet saying, “Wow ! So @elonmusk <3 @RanveerOfficial.”

First Published: Fri, Dec 21 2018. 10 06 PM IST
