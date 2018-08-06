IPG’s Initiative wins Dish TV India’s Rs 100 crore media account

Being the largest DTH operator in the Asia Pacific region Dish TV has a subscriber base of over 23 million. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: IPG Mediabrand owner media agency Initiative has bagged the media mandate of direct-to-home (DTH) operator Dish TV India Limited following a multi-agency pitch.

The account, estimated to be upwards of Rs 100 crore, is currently being handled by GroupM’s media agency Mindshare.

Initiative will handle the entire media portfolio of Dish TV India’s two brands including Dish TV and Videocon including the digital mandate.

Speaking on the partnership, Anil Dua, group chief executive, Dish TV India, said, “The growth of media and entertainment industry in India is dishing out new and exciting opportunities for us. Our strategic partnership with Initiative would enable widespread reach of our communication effectively to every part of the country. With Initiative’s overall media strategy especially in digital ecosystem, we look forward to reach our current and potential customers with relevant messaging in the best manner possible.”

Being the largest DTH operator in the Asia Pacific region Dish TV has a subscriber base of over 23 million.The company reported 8.1% jump in subscription revenue quarter on quarter (q-o-q) for the quarter ended 30 June (Q1FY19) at Rs 14.89 billion.

Shashi Sinha, chief executive, IPG Medibrands, said, “The direct-to-home industry is growing at a good pace in India especially because of the government’s digitisation mandate. As the largest player in the industry with their strong brands like DishTV, d2h and Zing along with several new initiatives that they have planned. DishTV is poised for a great future and we are delighted to partner them in this phase of the journey.”

Initiative is a 250-people strong agency with offices in seven cities across India. Its major clients include Reckitt Benckiser, Amazon, Heinz, Bajaj Auto, smartphone maker Gionee, Samsonite owned luggage brand American Tourister, and packaged food brand Too Yumm among others.