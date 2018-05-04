Bollywood looks at big-budget films to drive theatrical audiences

Kangana Ranaut in epic biographical drama Manikarnika. The nearly dozen projects slated for release as far as the end of 2020 could together account for investment of nearly Rs1,200 crore, say trade experts.

New Delhi: Bollywood is looking to spend some big bucks on its films in the next few months. Starting with Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, an Eid release in June, the industry is betting on large-budget, big-screen spectacles. Kangana Ranaut stars as Rani Laxmibai in epic biographical drama Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi slated for an Independence Day release while Aamir Khan will return after a two-year hiatus this Diwali in Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan that also features Amitabh Bachchan.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has already announced two ultra-grand projects for 2019 — an epic drama called Kalank with an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur and a superhero fantasy film, part of a trilogy, titled Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. After that, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif collaborate for what is supposed to be India’s biggest dance film directed by Remo D’Souza while Rakesh Roshan returns with the next installment of the Krrish franchise.

“There is definitely a trend witnessed towards investing in films that provide viewers with a spectacular cinematic experience,” said Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer, Dharma Productions. “Today we are in a very a dynamic environment where growing popularity of regional cinema, coupled with Hollywood films have intensified the competition. Add to this mix, the phenomena of major sport leagues as well as other varied forms of online and offline content. This environment has really created the need to invest in films that can break through the clutter instead of getting lost in the shuffle,” he said.

To be sure, over the last couple of years, Bollywood has learnt to lean towards tightly-budgeted and packaged projects with theatrical outcome becoming increasingly unpredictable and assured returns coming in from emerging OTT (over-the-top) platforms. Much sense has been seen in designing smaller, content-driven films that can recover their investment as easily and quickly as possible. But despite growth in the popularity and consumption of content on OTT platforms, especially among millennials, the charm of spectacular cinematic experiences in theatres remains intact, pointed out Sujay Kutty, business head-ZEE Studios, the producer of Manikarnika. The larger-than-life, immersive and opulent experience of a film on the big screen can never be replaced, he added.

“Sure, the new platforms for viewing content are welcome and it is an exciting experience. But there is something about watching a film on a 70 mm screen and these films are proof of that,” said Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director, T-Series that is producing the Dhawan-Kaif dance film and also presenting Saaho, a trilingual starring Prabhas of Baahubali fame.

While all these filmmakers refrained from divulging actual budgets, Mehta said the projects in question have been visualized as larger-than-life films and the narrative inherently requires them to be mounted on a large scale to provide the desired cinematic experience.

Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said the films could take up anywhere between Rs100-125 crore each, a far cry from the days when a Rs20-25 crore film was considered big for Bollywood.

“Such investments can only be made by big banners who put out multiple projects a year — so while a couple of movies like Raazi (with controlled budgets) keep the cycle going, a studio like Dharma can work on one or two tent-pole films that will be few and far between,” he explained adding that out of 52 weeks in a year, Bollywood can, at the most, come out with eight truly big-ticket projects, most often for festivals and holidays. But like Hollywood that banks majorly on tent-poles, spectacles are likely to be the future in Bollywood too, he added.

Inherent to the trend of investing in big-budget films, Mohan said, is India’s promising screen growth that ensures wide showcasing. According to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report, the country reported 9,530 screens in 2017, with single screens increasingly being converted to multiplexes. Exhibition chains are also investing in classier, evolved viewing experiences, in terms of both technology and infrastructure. Plus, there are OTT platforms, the newest stream of revenue where for the really big films they pay up to Rs70-80 crore for rights.

Mehta, who describes such films as event films because the spectacular visuals and high production values together make for an anticipated release like a big event, said that these films will be the way forward to bring more footfalls to the theatres. “Because ticket-buyers are on a lookout for that something extra, something spectacular that they cannot experience at home. But it is imperative that the foundation of these event films is good content,” he added.