‘Sanju’ joins ₹ 300 crore club, surpasses ‘Padmaavat’ to become biggest hit of 2018

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju, has become the biggest hit of 2018, garnering ₹ 300 in box office collections—that too in just 16 days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Sanju has broken the record of Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat. Rave reviews and a strong word of mouth have worked for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial as the film continues to have 30% occupancy rate across 2,000 screens in its third week of release.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sanju has already crossed the ₹ 500 crore mark in worldwide box office collections.

Although released during non-festive and non-holiday season, the curiosity surrounding the ups and downs in the life of Sanjay Dutt and an uncanny resemblance in the looks and body language of Ranbir Kapoor with the troubled Bollywood star worked in favour of the film in the opening weekend when it grossed over Rs 120 crore.

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark... Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK... Nett BOC... India biz... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

What is also working in favour of Sanju at the box office is little competition from sports biopic Soorma and the Hollywood superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp, which released on Friday.

Sanju joins Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both starring Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan’s PK (₹ 340 crore) and Dangal (₹ 387 crore) in the ₹ 300 crore club. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, sits pretty at the top with ₹ 510 crore in box-office collections.