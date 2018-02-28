Sridevi funeral: Bollywood icon cremated with state honours

Actors Anil Kapoor, third left and Arjun Kapoor, second left, stand beside as the body of Indian actress Sridevi covered with the Indian flag is carried in truck during her funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Indian cinema icon Sridevi cremated with state honours on Wednesday, people close to family said.

Wrapped in tricolour, Bollywood actor Sridevi on Wednesday began her final journey with thousands of mourners jostling with each other to catch a glimpse of her cortege as it slowly made its way through the city to the Vile Parle crematorium for her funeral.

The body of the 54-year-old, who died in Dubai on Saturday, was taken in a hearse that was covered with white flowers. Sridevi, Indian cinema’s first woman superstar, was given a gun salute at the Celebration Sports Club, minutes away from her home in Green Acres Lokhandwala where her body was kept before leaving for its last journey.

Her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor, stepson Arjun Kapoor and other family members were with the body as it left the building. As crowds mobbed the vehicle, with some climbing on trees and clambering on gates to get a better look, Arjun Kapoor requested them with folded hands to let the funeral procession pass through.

Sridevi’s body was brought to the venue at 9 am by her family members. Inside the hall, her family, including brothers-in-law Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor as well as nephew Harshvardhan Kapoor and nieces Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, stood in a corner, their eyes wet with tears.

Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi were standing a little behind them. The actor’s mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram sari with a bindi on her forehead. A sombre, red-eyed Boney Kapoor stood in a corner surrounded by his family and friends from the film fraternity.