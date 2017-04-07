IPL 2017: Five brands that aired new ad campaigns this season

New Delhi: Completing a decade of revolutionising cricket in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on 5 April, continues to attract immense advertiser interest. Brands pay hefty fee to air commercials during the sports extravaganza making the event similar to the Super Bowl in the US, the annual championship of the National Football League (NFL), which is known for brands showcasing their biggest campaigns of the season.

Mint takes a look at the five brands which aired new campaigns during the ongoing league.

Amazon

The online marketplace along with its advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather created a fictional cricket team called Chonkpur Cheetahs for this IPL season. Through a series of films, the campaign portrays the journey of this aspiring team to reach their goal of playing T20. It also communicates how in various small ways Amazon enables them to get a step closer to their dream of playing T20. The dreams of the Chonkpur Cheetahs is a metaphor for the dreams of millions of Indians and how Amazon can enable them by providing access to different products.

“Through this campaign we wish to celebrate the ‘aspiring Indian’. As a company, we want to show our support to millions of Indians who have dreams and the passion to pursue their dreams by being their partner in this pursuit,” said Ravi Arun Desai, director, mass and brand marketing, Amazon India.

Vodafone

The telecom company, which has been associated with the league since its inception, brought back animated character ZooZoos in the new campaign made by Ogilvy & Mather. First introduced during the second season of IPL in 2009, the cute animated characters are shown in three different ads celebrating Indian team’s famous huddle, run outs and boundary moments.

“Vodafone and IPL together have offered unique and engaging experiences to cricket followers and sports enthusiasts over the last decade. If you have loved the iconic Vodafone campaigns over previous editions of IPL, this year is going to be bigger, better and even more action packed,” said Siddharth Banerjee, executive vice-president of marketing, Vodafone India.

Pepsi

PepsiCo India’s cola brand launched its summer campaign during the IPL, featuring Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli. Made by advertising agency JWT India, the spot features Kohli giving it back to Australian fans by stopping a boundary during an intense match. Pepsi has been associated closely with IPL; it has been the league’s title sponsor for three years between 2013 and 2015 and was eventually replaced by Chinese handset maker Vivo.

“We are associated with Kolkata Knight Riders. Under this campaign, we have rolled out Pepsi cans with their official theme ‘Korbo, lorbo, jeetbo’ written on it which will help fans in cheering and supporting the team,” said Vipul Prakash, senior vice-president, beverage category, PepsiCo India.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), which is also the associate sponsor of IPL, has rolled out a new campaign for its compact SUV, Vista Brezza. The television campaign, made by Dentsu Creative Impact, highlights the stylish built and advanced features of the car.

“With the Brezza being the epitome of style and sporty spirit, our association with IPL will help us strengthen connect with our target audience—especially the youth. The strategy is to extensively showcase Vitara Brezza as a glamourous, fun and dynamic product that is performance-oriented. The Indian Premier League is synonymous with these qualities, thereby making it an ideal platform to bring alive the vibrant, spirited aspects of the brand,” said Vinay Pant, associate vice-president of marketing, Maruti Suzuki.

Parle Products fifthMAds

To establish the wide array of products the company has to offer, IPL’s associate sponsor Parle Products has launched a new Naam Toh Suna hi Hoga campaign along with its advertising agency Taproot Dentsu. The films are a humorous take on the daily lives of Indians stuck in awkward situations—an employee being questioned by his boss, a school principal complaining to a student’s mother and two women bragging about their lifestyle.

“Various brands from Parle form a part of almost every Indian household. Through this campaign, we aim to focus on these brands and connect it to the mother brand, Parle,” said Mayank Shah, category head, Parle Products.