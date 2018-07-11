Missed Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale? Wait for Amazon Prime Day

Besides Xiaomi mobile phones, there will be other smartphone offers during the 36-hour-long Amazon Prime Day sale on 16-17 July. Photo: Reuters

If you miss out on making the best use of Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale, going on till tomorrow, you can still buy Redmi phones at a discount on Amazon Prime Day sale on 16-17 July. Limited quantity of Mi’s latest smartphone model priced under Rs 10,000—Redmi Y2—is now being sold under Xiaomi sale on its Mi.com website.

Next week, Redmi Y2 smartphone will be sold again exclusively on Amazon Prime Day only for Prime members. The 32 GB + 3 GB version of Redmi Y2 will be sold at Rs 9,999 while the 65 GB + 4 GB version is priced at Rs 12,999.

Redmi Y1, priced at Rs 8,999, is another smartphone model which is now being sold directly by Xiaomi and will also be available on Amazon.in on Prime Day.

Redmi 5, which comes with 16 GB and 2 GB capacity, is also available on both Mi website and Amazon at the same price of Rs 7,999. It is not yet known whether Amazon will offer a better deal on this model on Prime Day.

Among mobile accessories, Amazon will be selling Mi earphones at Rs 399 and Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Rs 1,599—at a discount of Rs 200 each. Besides, there are offers on Mi Band 2 and Mi Air Purifier.

Which other smartphones will be on offer during Amazon Prime Day?

Besides Xiaomi mobile phones, there will be other smartphone offers during the 36-hour-long Amazon Prime Day sale. Those buying Honor 7X, which now sells at Rs 14,999 on Amazon, will get discounts upto Rs 3,000. There will deals on Moto G5 S Plus, Moto G6, OnePlus 6, Honor 7C, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, InFocus Turbo 5, Vivo V7+, Vivo V9, among others.