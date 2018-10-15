Ten Indian films with multiple remakes

A still of ‘A Star Is Born’.

New Delhi: American musical romantic drama A Star Is Born that released in India last Friday, is the fourth remake of the original 1937 film, after the 1954 musical, the 1976 rock musical and the 2013 Bollywood romantic film. A look at ten Indian films that have been remade multiple times.

1.Devdas- The 1917 novella by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhaya has been remade 16 times, in languages like Hindi and Bengali. Actors as diverse as Dilip Kumar, Soumitra Chatterjee and Shah Rukh Khan have played the main lead.

2. Drishyam- The original Malayalam thriller, released in 2013, was remade into four other Indian languages—Drushyam (2014) in Telugu, Drishya (2014) in Kannada, Papanasam(2015) in Tamil, and Drishyam (2015) in Hindi. It was also remade as the Sri Lankan film Dharmayudhaya (2017) in the Sinhalese language.

3. Manichitrathazhu – The 1993 Malayalam language psychological thriller was remade in Tamil (Chandramukhi), Kannada (Apthamitra), Bengali (Rajmohol), and Hindi (Bhool Bhulaiyaa), all commercially successful.

4. Sethu- The 1999 Tamil romantic drama was remade in Hindi as Tere Naam, in Kannada as Huchcha, in Telugu as Seshu and also in Bangladesh asTor Karone Beche Achi.

5. Gol Maal- Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 cult comedy was remade in Tamil as Thillu Mullu, in Kannada as Aasegobba Meesegobba, in Malayalam as Simhavalan Menon, and in the Sinhalese language as Rasa Rahasak.

6. Bodyguard- The original 2010 Malayalam romantic action comedy was remade into Tamil (Kaavalan), Hindi (Bodyguard starring Salman Khan), Kannada (as Bodyguard) and Telugu (as Bodyguard starring Venkatesh), with a couple of versions directed by original filmmaker Siddiqui himself. A Bengali version of the movie is also reportedly under production.

7. Pokiri- The 2006 Telugu action film featuring Mahesh Babu was remade into Tamil as Pokkiri in 2007 starring Vijay in the lead role, in Hindi as Wanted in 2009 with Salman Khan and in Kannada in 2010, as Porki with actor Darshan.

8. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana- The 2005 Telugu romantic comedy has been remade seven times. The versions include Tamil (Something Something... Unakkum Enakkum), Oriya (Suna Chadhei Mo Rupa Chadhei), Kannada (Neenello Naanalle), Punjabi (Tera Mera Ki Rishta), Bengali ( I Love You), Bangladeshi Bengali (Nissash Amar Tumi), Nepali (Flash Back: Farkera Herda) and Hindi (Ramaiya Vastavaiya).

9. Charlie Chaplin- The success of the 2002 Tamil comedy led to remakes in Hindi (No Entry), Telugu (Pellam Oorelithe), Malayalam (Happy Husbands), Kannada (Kalla Malla Sulla),Marathi (No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey) and Bengali (Kelor Kirti).

10. Okkadu- The 2003 Telugu action film was remade in Tamil as Ghilli, in Bengali as Jor, in Hindi as Tevar starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, in Kannada as Ajay and in Odia as Mate Aanidela Lakhe Phaguna.