Actor Tiger Shroff launches active wear brand Prowl

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday launched his own active clothing and accessories brand Prowl, in partnership with Mojostar, the recently launched celebrity-driven house of brands.

Priced between Rs1,000 and Rs3,000, Prowl will target young consumers between 18 and 25 years of age. The brand will offer active wear clothing for now and will move on to accessories (footwear, gym bags and fitness accessories) later in the year.

“This brand is a reflection of my identity and this is how I live. I love to be active through the day, which is why I want to wear something that is stylish, looks good, and yet gives me the freedom of uninhibited movement,” Shroff said, in a statement.

Prowl will be retailed at all leading online marketplaces as well as Mojostar’s own e-commerce platform. The collection is expected to hit these portals by June 2018.

This is the first brand launch from Mojostar, a joint venture between celebrity management firm Kwan Entertainment and Marketing Solutions, and brand licensing and marketing firm Dream Theatre. The products are designed, produced and sourced in-house, with 60% of manufacturing taking place in China and 40% in India.

The company, formed in August 2017, is looking to launch two more celebrity brands this year and will invest $3-4 million in 2018 across brands, said Abhishek Verma, chief executive officer at Mojostar.

“The second brand will be launched in partnership with Jacqueline Fernandez and we will make a public announcement about the third one soon. The core of Prowl is active lifestyle. The brand is meant for people who are constantly on the move,” Verma added.

Prowl’s launch comes at a time when the active wear segment is witnessing increased level of activity with multiple brands launching and expanding their collections in a bid to cash in on and grow the estimated $6-7 billion segment. In 2017, companies such as Arvind Lifestyle Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), Monte Carlo, Indian Terrain and Numero Uno had all ventured into the active wear segment.

However, Shroff is not the first celebrity to turn to active wear for his brand. In 2016, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had also launched an athleisure wear brand Skult (claiming it to be the first brand to focus on athleisure), targeting young men.

“While there are other meaningful active wear brands in the country, there is nothing that is catering to the overall younger audiences between 18 and 25 years of age. Prowl will specifically focus on young consumers with an active lifestyle and not just sports enthusiasts,” said Anirban Das Blah, managing director at Kwan Entertainment and founding partner at Mojostar.

Meanwhile, 2018 is expected to see multiple brand launches from celebrities as the upcoming celebrity fashion industry is poised to witness some level of maturity. In 2017, actor Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor had launched their clothing line Rheson. While actor Anushka Sharma had tied up with Suditi Industries Ltd to launch her brand Nush, cricketer Virat Kohli launched his brand One8 in collaboration with German sportswear brand Puma.