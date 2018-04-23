Ten times foreign filmmakers made films set in India

A Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’.

New Delhi: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds that opened to about Rs25 lakh in India last Friday is set in the dark underbelly of Mumbai and has both English and Hindi versions. A look at ten times foreign filmmakers attempted films set in the Indian subcontinent.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011): The British comedy-drama film directed by John Madden was based on a group of British pensioners moving to a retirement hotel in India. Starring Judi Dench, Celia Imrie, Bill Nighy, Ronald Pickup, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson, Penelope Wilton and Dev Patel, it made $136 million in box office collections.

Eat Pray Love (2010): Julia Roberts plays a successful career woman whose quest for self-discovery brings her to India, in the biographical romantic comedy directed by Ryan Murphy. It made $204 million at the box office.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008): Director Danny Boyle’s British drama was based on bestselling novel Q&A about a boy from the slums of Mumbai. The film starring Dev Patel, Frieda Pinto, Anil Kapoor and a host of Indian names won eight Academy Awards that year and earned $377 million worldwide.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007): Directed by Wes Anderson, the American comedy drama tracks three brothers trying to bond with each other a year after their father’s death. Starring Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody, it earned $35 million at the box office.

Marigold (2007): Director Williard Carrol’s romantic comedy featured Salman Khan and Ali Carter in lead roles. The film revolving around an American actor’s fascination with India made Rs90 lakh at the box office.

The Mistress of Spices (2005): Director Paul Mayeda Berges’ film starred Aishwarya Rai as an Indian immigrant in San Francisco. With both English and Hindi versions, the film made Rs46 lakh in box office collections.

Seven Years in Tibet (1997): The biographical war drama was based on a book of the same name written by Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer on his experiences in Tibet and India during the First World War. Starring Brad Pitt and David Thewlis, the film earned $131 million in box office collections.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984): Steven Spielberg's action adventure film deals with Indiana Jones, the titular character helping out desperate villagers in north India. The Harrison Ford-starrer made $333 million at the box office.

Gandhi (1982): Richard Attenborough’s epic historical drama was based on the legendary Indian freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Featuring Ben Kingsley in the lead role, the film made $52 million in domestic box office collections, besides winning eight Academy Awards that year.

Carry On Up the Khyber (1968):The Gerald Thomas directed comedy was a satire on life in the British Raj. The Sid James, Kenneth Williams, Charles Hawtrey, Joan Sims, Bernard Bresslaw and Peter Butterworth-starrer was the sixteenth in the series of Carry On films to be made.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office Mojo.