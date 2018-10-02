September movie round-up: ‘Stree’ spills over as ‘Sui Dhaaga’ shines

Apart from Stree, good news at the box office has also come from Yash Raj Films’ comedy drama Sui Dhaaga-Made In India

New Delhi: What is traditionally regarded as a dull run-up to the big Dussehra and Diwali festive season has turned out well for Indian film business this year. The month of September, though crowded with multiple releases, has thrown up some impressive numbers. Leading the pack is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy Stree that spilled over from its late August release and had made Rs. 125.57 crore at last count.

“September is usually considered a low period but it outperforming itself this time is not really a surprise given that the year is turning out extremely lucky for Indian film business,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar.

Apart from Stree, good news at the box office has also come from Yash Raj Films’ comedy drama Sui Dhaaga-Made In India that has collected Rs. 36.60 crore since its opening last Friday.

Other Hindi releases of the month have not impressed as much though - Imtiaz Ali’s production Laila Majnu, JP Dutta’s war drama Paltan, Anurag Kashyap’s romantic musical Manmarziyaan, romantic comedy Mitron, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto and Vishal Bhardwaj directed Pataakha have only managed Rs. 2.89 crore, Rs. 7.20 crore, Rs. 26.45 crore, Rs. 3.73 crore, Rs. 35.68 crore, Rs. Rs. 3.05 crore and Rs. 4.05 crore respectively.

While it has otherwise been a dull month for Hollywood offerings, supernatural horror film The Nun has managed earnings of Rs. 46.46 crore.

The month also saw impressive numbers from regional film offerings. Gujarati comedy Shu Thayu? released towards the end of August has made about Rs. 23 crore in domestic box office collections, according to Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema, making it the highest grossing movie in the language.

The other standout performers of the month include Punjabi film Qismat and Mani Ratnam’s Tamil crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month. While Salman Khan launches brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in romantic musical Loveyatri this week, there is Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England and horror film Tumbbad later.

“The dull period at the movies is ending. First up, there are two Ayushmann Khurrana movies to look forward to - Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Both have been smartly marketed and have raised curiosity levels,” Mohan said.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.