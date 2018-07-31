July movie round-up: ‘Sanju’ spills over as ‘Fallout’ soars at box office

A still from film ‘Sanju’.

New Delhi: While July is a conducive time for films, with vacations for some continuing while other schools and colleges reopening, the month surpassed most expectations to throw up significant box office numbers. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju spilled over from its late June release to mint Rs 337.46 crore, also emerging as the biggest hit of the year so far.

“This year, many Bollywood and Hollywood releases entertained the audiences in July—Sanju being the biggest of them all. All its elements, right from direction and dialogues to screenplay and acting worked well together to make this film a huge success, in fact among the highest grossing Indian films of all times,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-Cinemas, at online ticketing site, BookMyShow.

The other worthy performer of the month was Karan Johar’s romantic musical production, Dhadak starring newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor that had made Rs 58.19 crore at last count.

“Films featuring newcomers don’t usually garner as much traction but given factors like the curiosity around Kapoor’s debut after mother Sridevi’s death, the film’s youth connect and it being an official adaptation of Sairat all gave it an edge,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar.

Other Hindi offerings of the month didn’t garner as much attention though—Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma and romantic drama thriller Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 only managed Rs 28.26 crore and Rs 2.80 crore (at last count since the film is still running) respectively.

The trend of Hollywood films conquering the Indian market continued this month with Marvel’s superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp and action flick Skyscraper earning Rs 34.22 crore and Rs 7.30 crore respectively. However, the real winner this month is Tom Cruise’s action film Mission: Impossible- Fallout that has made Rs 36.25 crore since its release last weekend.

“The Mission Impossible franchise has gained loyal fans over the years with each instalment raising the bar when it came to action sequences. Mission: Impossible-Fallout is by far the best film in the franchise in terms of revenue,” Saksena said.

Among regional offerings, Marathi drama Chumbak opened well last weekend while Malayalam romantic drama Koode and Telugu action film Saakshyam also notched up impressive numbers.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month. Along with the big Independence Day weekend releases, Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate, there is musical comedy Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, American thriller Equalizer 2 and musical romantic comedy Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.