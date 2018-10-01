‘Sui Dhaaga’ continues the trend of successful patriotic films

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in a still from ‘Sui Dhaaga’.

New Delhi: Bollywood seems to be wearing its nationalistic heart on its sleeve these days and quite successfully so. Yash Raj Films’ comedy drama Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, centered on the idea of the Make In India initiative, has done extremely well in its opening weekend with collections of Rs 36.50 crore in India alone. The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer went from around Rs 8 crore on Friday to nearly Rs 16 crore on Sunday.

“Sui Dhaaga zooms upwards on day two, catches speed in metros and the mass belt. The target audience (families) has taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

To be sure, the Sharat Katariya directed film is the latest successful Bollywood offering high on the patriotic and nationalist quotient. Earlier in the year, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi about a brave Indian spy in Pakistan had made Rs122 crore in net domestic box office collections while John Abraham-starrer Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran had also collected over Rs 64 crore. The two Independence Day releases—Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate made Rs 102 crore and Rs. 79 core respectively.

Film trade website Box Office India pointed out that the film recovered well post its dull start on Friday when collections were impacted by the ongoing Asia Cup match. While most young audiences would have flocked to the evening shows, the tournament may have held them back. To be sure, the film has already recovered its basic investment from satellite and digital right sales and theatrical collections will only add to its profits.

The other release of the week, director Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha hasn’t managed to dent the business of Sui Dhaaga, making only Rs 2.30 crore at last count.

To be sure, the big opportunity for the Yash Raj film lies in the week ahead where it will have to capitalize on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday to sustain and grow. Trade experts expect family audiences to flock in to watch the clean entertainer over the coming week, starting Monday.