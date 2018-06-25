Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’, and 10 other biopics on film actors

Actor Ranbir Kapoor in a still from ‘Sanju’.

Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor’s take on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, releases in theatres this week. Here’s a look at 10 other biopics made on film stars:

Mahanti (2018): The Nag Ashwin-directed Telugu film is a biopic on the life of south Indian actor Savitri. The Keerthy Suresh-starrer made Rs. 55 crore worldwide.

Ekk Albela (2016): Mangesh Desai played legendary actor Bhagwan Dada in the Marathi language film. The Shekhar Sartandel directed film also featured Vidya Balan as Geeta Bali.

The Dirty Picture (2011): Vidya Balan played Silk Smitha, a south Indian actor known for her erotic roles. The Milan Luthria film made Rs. 79 crore at the box office.

My Week with Marilyn (2011): The Simon Curtis directed drama depicts the making of the 1957 film The Prince and the Showgirl, which starred Marilyn Monroe. The Michelle Williams, Kenneth Branagh and Eddie Redmayne-starrer made $35 million in box office collections worldwide.

James Dean (2001): The biographical television was film based on the life of the American actor and chronicled his life from a struggler to an A-list star in 1950s Hollywood. James Franco played the title role under the direction of Mark Rydell.

Chaplin (1992): Richard Attenborough’s comedy drama features Robert Downey Jr. as legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin. Co-starring Marisa Tomei, Dan Aykroyd, Penelope Ann Miller and Kevin Kline, the film made $9 million in domestic box office collections in the US.

Frances (1982): The American biographical film sees Jessica Lange play actor Frances Farmer. The Graeme Clifford directed film was advertised as a true account but sensationalized large parts of Farmer’s life.

Gable and Lombard (1976): The American biographical film is based on the romance and consequent marriage of screen stars Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. Directed by Sidney J. Furie, it starred James Brolin and Jill Clayburgh in lead roles.

The George Raft Story (1961): Ray Danton plays Hollywood star George Raft in the American biographical film. Directed by Joseph M. Newman, it was retitled Spin of a Coin for release in the United Kingdom.

Man of a Thousand Faces (1957): The film details the life of silent movie actor Lon Chaney, with James Cagney playing the title role. The Joseph Pevney directed movie also featured Dorothy Malone, Jane Greer and Jim Backus as part of the cast.