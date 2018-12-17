 Akshay Kumar announces ‘Kesari’ release date, Parineeti Chopra shares first look - Livemint
Akshay Kumar announces ‘Kesari’ release date, Parineeti Chopra shares first look

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter on Monday to announce the release date of ‘Kesari’
Last Published: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 01 22 PM IST
PTI
First look of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra from ‘Kesari’ . Photo: @ParineetiChopra
First look of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra from ‘Kesari’ . Photo: @ParineetiChopra

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film “Kesari”, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, will arrive in cinema halls on March 21.

The movie is produced by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Anurag Singh has directed the film.

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter on Monday to announce the release date of the film. The team recently wrapped up the final schedule in Jaipur. “And it’s a wrap for #Kesari... A film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March,2019,” Akshay tweeted.

Parineeti wrote, “Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. “You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see!! People - Don’t miss it on 21 Mar 2019!”Both the actors also shared the pictures of the their respective looks from the film.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 01 22 PM IST
