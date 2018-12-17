Akshay Kumar announces ‘Kesari’ release date, Parineeti Chopra shares first look
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film “Kesari”, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, will arrive in cinema halls on March 21.
The movie is produced by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Anurag Singh has directed the film.
Akshay and Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter on Monday to announce the release date of the film. The team recently wrapped up the final schedule in Jaipur. “And it’s a wrap for #Kesari... A film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March,2019,” Akshay tweeted.
And it"s a wrap for #Kesari...a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March,2019.@ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SinghAnurag79 @SunirKheterpal #CapeOfGoodFilms @dharmamovies @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/zfxBTqR8tf— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 17, 2018
Parineeti wrote, “Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. “You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see!! People - Don’t miss it on 21 Mar 2019!”Both the actors also shared the pictures of the their respective looks from the film.
Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTkzFwPA7c— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2018
You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see!! People - Don"t miss it on 21 Mar 2019!!! #KESARI 🔸🔶 @akshaykumar @karanjohar @dharmaMovies @SinghAnurag79 (2/2)— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2018
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
