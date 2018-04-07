Salman Khan’s bail order expected after lunch, judge hearing case transferred

Salman Khan at the court for a hearing in allegations on blackbuck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Jodhpur: The hearing on actor Salman Khan’s application for bail and suspension of sentence in the 1998 black buck poaching case has been completed and the order will be pronounced after lunch.

District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi heard the arguments of prosecution and defence which lasted for about an hour, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said.

Khan’s sisters —Alvira and Arpita — were present during the hearing.

In a late night development, Joshi was transferred to Sirohi as part of a reshuffle by the Rajasthan high court. Joshi was among 134 judges transferred by the Registrar General of the high court.

Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan arrives for his bail hearing at the session court in Jodhpur on Saturday. Photo: PTI

The actor, who was on Thursday convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison in the black buck poaching case, has spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail so far.

The sessions court yesterday reserved its decision on the Bollywood superstar’s bail plea for today and had called for the records of the case from the trial court.

The district and sessions court heard arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application before deferring the matter till today.

“But now, the chances are feeble of the departing judge proceeding further in the matter,” one of the prosecution counsels Mahipal Bishnoi said.

But according to legal experts, the sitting judge has a time of seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with the decision on Khan’s application today itself. “If he refuses to decide the application today, the defence could seek refuge of the link court which is the ADJ court,” Bishnoi said.

In another development, Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, who had sentenced Khan to five years in jail, has also been replaced by another magistrate. Khatri has been put on awaiting posting orders.