Star Plus pulls ahead1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2010, 12:44 PM IST
Star Plus pulls ahead
Star Plus pulls ahead
Back on top: Star Plusseems to have had a dream re-launch, at least going by the viewership figures that have been released for the first week since the changes were made. Not only has it strengthened its position at the front of the Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel) pack, it has pulled in front of closest challenger Colors and third-ranked Zee.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.