‘Mirzapur’ season 2 to arrive early next year, confirms Ali Fazal

Mumbai: Ali Fazal on Thursday confirmed the second season of his gangster drama, Mirzapur. The actor, who plays gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the Amazon Prime Video series, revealed that the follow-up to the show is expected to arrive in early 2019.

“About season 2, hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of ‘Mirzapur’. So early next year we would but before season 2 I have some film commitments to finish both here and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin,” Fazal said in a statement.

The nine-episode series, produced under the banner Excel Entertainment, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. “Mirzapur” season one started streaming from November 16.