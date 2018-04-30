Limca returns with a flirtatious campaign for summer

The brand is being retailed through Coca-Cola India distribution network of over 2.6 million retail outlets.

New Delhi: Limca, the lemon flavoured drink from Coca-Cola India, has rolled out a summer campaign with a new tagline ‘Chadha le taazgi’. The campaign combines freshness and flirtation, two quintessential elements associated with the beverage brand’s advertising.

Made by advertising agency Leo Burnett India, the spot features a young man trying to get a bottle of Limca from his beloved. The couple indulges in a tease as a contemporary version of Bollywood’s classic song from the film Samadhi ‘Gore Gore, O Banke Chhore’ plays in the background. Like the brand’s previous campaigns, the ad continues to harp on Limca’s thirst quenching attribute.

First introduced in 1971, Limca functions in the cloudy lemon segment. The brand was created by Ramesh Chauhan, chairman of bottled water maker Bisleri International who sold it to Coca-Cola in 1993.

Noting that Limca connected with consumers with its light-hearted and relatable communication Abhijit Datta, director – flavours, Coca-Cola India said that the new campaign showcases the brand’s evolving dialogue with consumers.

“It inspires them to enjoy themselves with the refreshing beverage in a spontaneous way. With this year’s campaign, we focus on brand’s core benefit of freshness. The drink delivers a freshness that returns us to a very alive and refreshed state,” he said.

The brand is being retailed through Coca-Cola India distribution network of over 2.6 million retail outlets. Currently, the company is in the process of launching fruit juice variant of Limca.

Amit Nandwani, executive creative director, Leo Burnett, said “With the new Limca campaign, we have tried to bring the playfulness, romance and signature splash back to the brand. Set to a modern rendition of a Bollywood classic, the film seeks to bring alive Limca’s promise of water-like freshness in a fun and engaging manner.”

Apart from spots on television, radio and video streaming platform Hotstar during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the campaign will also be supported with extensive on-ground activities across states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Over the years, Limca advertising underwent multiple changes with new taglines and celebrity endorsers like Bollywood actor Riya Sen and Kareena Kapoor. However, the brand stayed true to its freshness and thirst quenching narrative in each of its campaigns.

Titus Upputuru, creative head at advertising agency Taproot Dentsu said that Limca has quintessentially been about the tease and in the new campaign it seems to be playing hard to get.

“The music takes off from the familiar and more often than not this works because your starting point is already a memorable tune. The ending takes us back to the good old days of Limca that I have been fortunately part of,” he said.

Upputuru, who has worked on one of the old Limca campaigns, added that the way the signature ending of the current commercial is rendered is not so refreshing.