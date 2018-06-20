Cannes Lions 2018, day 2: India bags three metals in outdoor, print publishing categories

None of the Indian shortlists in the mobile and design categories were converted into metals on day 2 of Cannes Lions.

New Delhi: Indian agencies’ winning pace slowed down on day 2 of the ongoing Cannes International Festival of Creativity with only three shortlisted entries converted into bronze metals in the outdoor and print publishing categories.

In the outdoor category which had four Indian shortlists, advertising agency Creativeland Asia bagged a Bronze Lion for its ‘Madhubani’, ‘Pattachitra’ and ‘Warli’ campaign for luxury car maker Mercedes Benz India. The campaign collaborated with artists to bring alive the making process of the car. Each painting was carefully made with hand on a 5ft X 7ft canvas, and then digitally copied to reproduce across various mediums. The campaign showcased Mercedes-Benz’s support towards the government’s developmental policies and built the brand philosophy of the ‘Best Keeps Leading’.

Grey India also won a bronze metal for “Sehat ka batua” campaign for automaker company Mahindra in the outdoor category.

The campaign, which aimed to create awareness among rural women through a self-examination product for breast cancer, had already bagged a silver metal under direct medium subcategory of Health and Wellness Lions.

Taking a cue from age-old habit of rural women who keep their batua (small wallet) in their blouse, the agency designed purses with illustrative visuals of women checking themselves - which served as a reminder to perform the simple breast self-examination steps given inside. The purses were printed on skin-friendly cloth and designed using nine famous Indian folk-art styles. They were distributed in many villages in Maharashtra.

In the print & publishing category, McCann Worldgroup India won a bronze for Harpic bathroom cleaning liquid campaign which highlighted the harmful effects of open defecation.

India bagged a total of four metals including a gold, two silver and a bronze in the health and pharma categories on day 1 of 65th edition of the Cannes Lions festival. The winning agencies, across health & wellness and pharma categories, included DDB Mudra, Grey Group India, McCann Health and TBWA/India which also won Grand Prix for Good.