Karan Johar launches digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar has launched a new digital content arm Dharmatic Entertainment under his film production and distribution company Dharma Productions. In a tweet, Johar described the venture as being headed by him and Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer at Dharma.

He added that the digital division will have Somen Mishra, head of creative development at Dharma Movies, as head of fictional content while former NDTV journalist Aneesha Baig will spearhead the non-fiction branch.

In the past, Johar has directed a film in Netflix’s four-part anthology Lust Stories released earlier this year while Dharma Productions has a long-term partnership with streaming service Amazon Prime Video for its movie library.

“We’re planning to (go digital) next year,” Johar had said in an interview with Mint earlier this year. “It’s going to be a solid digital company—we want to be content providers and creators. We have everything in place already and we’re good to go in a few months.”

Johar, who is currently hosting the sixth season of his popular chat Koffee With Karan on Star World, besides judging reality show India’s Got Talent on general entertainment channel Colors, is guiding Dharma through its most crucial phase ever.

The company’s latest pipeline includes nine films, with five larger-than-life big-ticket visual spectacle productions, budgeted anywhere between ₹100-125 crore each, say industry experts. There is war period drama Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, a superhero trilogy beginning with Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, yet another period saga titled Kalank with a ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, warrior tale Rannbhoomi with Varun Dhawan in the lead and Johar’s own directed venture Takht set in the Mughal era featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnvi and Anil Kapoor.

Dharma is also distributing the Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, reported to be the most expensive Indian film yet, scheduled for release 29 November.