Mogae Media’s Sandeep Goyal picks up 10% equity in ad-tech firm Sync Media

New Delhi: Sandeep Goyal, media veteran and chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency on Tuesday announced that he has picked up 10% equity in ad-tech firm Sync Media. The deal has been closed at a pre-money valuation of $3 million. Goyal’s daughter Carol will join the board of Sync Media.

Goyal has a diverse investment portfolio in companies including mobile creative start-up The Mob, public relations firm Torque Communications and Turmeric Vision which operates Food Food channel in partnership with chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Sync Media is an ad-tech platform launched by media professional Anubhav Sharma last year. The platform offers measuring, segmenting and offering targeted audiences to brands syncing mainstream media with mobile. It uses acoustic fingerprinting technology to real-time indexing of every program and ad-airing across over 300 broadcast and cable network feeds to identify the right timing for the placement of a brand advertisement.

Apart from Sandeep Goyal, former chief executive of chat platform Nimbuzz and Sync Media director Vikas Saxena is also an early investor in the company.

“The syncing of television and mobile is an area that excites all brands and digital planners. It gives both enhanced relevance and enhanced conversion to brand campaigns. From my very many years of evangelizing the mobile as an advertising medium, I think Sync Media will be at the forefront of technology in the days to come. My investment is not just in the platform but also in the innovativeness of its promoters,” said Goyal.

Talking about the platform, Sharma said Sync Media is working with digital and media agencies in India. “Our understanding of offline audiences through superior analytics delivered by our data driven technology which gives us an edge in helping clients do better media planning and delivery, both cost efficiently and cost effectively. We see great potential for our offering with clients who want offline audiences to be linked to mainline media,” said Sharma, who is the managing partner at Sync Media.

The company has plans to take its offering to South East Asia in the second half of the year after it completes pan-India roll out.

“Our systems sensitise us to what is really trending on TV, who is watching what, when and for how long. We use this knowledge to help advertisers to reach consumers based on these media consumption preferences. What is even better is that we can sync a mobile ad campaign or a Facebook campaign in real time with the TV media plan of a brand. This gives brands higher sales conversions through contextual targeting,” said Saxena.

Sync Media’s offering is similar to media tech startup Zapr Media Labs in which broadcast network Star India made an investment last year.