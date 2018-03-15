Salman Khan replaces Priyanka Chopra as Parle Agro’s Appy Fizz brand ambassador

According to celebrity managers, Salman Khan charges Rs5-10 crore per year for brand endorsements depending on the size of the contract and the company. File photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Actor and reality show host Salman Khan is the new brand ambassador for Appy Fizz, an aerated fruit drink from Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Khan will appear in the brand’s ‘Feel the fizz’ summer advertising campaign starting in the coming weeks, the maker of Appy and Frooti fruit juices and Bailley mineral water said.

Appy Fizz is one of the sponsors of the eleventh edition of Bigg Boss, the popular television reality show being hosted by Khan.

Khan replaces actor Priyanka Chopra who became the face of Appy Fizz during its 2016 brand revamp. She appeared in a television campaign unveiling the new bottle design and positioning the brand as a bold, edgy drink. Before Chopra, it was endorsed by actor Saif Ali Khan with a tagline Cool drink to hang out with.

Parle’s existing brand ambassadors, other than Khan, are Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for Frooti and its variants, and Telugu actor Allu Arjun for Frooti in South India.

According to celebrity managers, Khan charges Rs5-10 crore per year for brand endorsements depending on the size of the contract and the company. Currently, he is endorsing edible oil brands from Emami Ltd, innerwear brand Dixcy Scott and security brand CP Plus, among others.

“Appy Fizz has established a strong foothold in the market over the years and with this collaboration, we want to further build the brand through aggressive marketing initiatives. Salman Khan’s magnetic personality seamlessly reflects the brand’s identity, and with his popularity along with the power of Appy Fizz, we aim to make this brand a household name,” Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and chief marketing officer, Parle Agro said.

Introduced in 2005, Appy Fizz is a sparkling fizzy apple juice. Parle Agro says it is a Rs650 crore brand and the market leader in the fruity fizzy drinks category.

Parle seems to want to give Appy Fizz a more masculine and macho identity, said Samit Sinha, brand expert and managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting. "I believe Appy Fizz was somehow getting caught between the fruit drinks which have a younger as well as friendlier image and the cola drinks which have more adult and energetic appeal. The association with Salman Khan seems like an effort to shift the perception of Appy Fizz from being a fruit drink to a cola drink. The brand will also benefit from Khan's popularity making Appy Fizz a more mass brand," Sinha said.

Parle Agro has three business verticals including beverages, packaged drinking water and a packaging arm which manufactures PET bottles and containers. Apart from Appy, Frooti and Bailley, it also sells jeera masala soda Dhishoom, flavoured carbonated drink Frio and carbonated coffee beverage Café Cuba. It has manufacturing facilities both in India and overseas, and has more than 5,000 channel partners serving over 1.4 million outlets in India.