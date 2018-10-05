MeToo is not about gender, but about the right to say no: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: They are the power couple of the Hindi film industry and it isn’t just their screen pairing that makes for hit films, but also their off-screen chemistry. Rumours of an impending wedding only add to the mystique surrounding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Understandably, that was the subject of the very first question that was posed to Deepika and Ranveer after they walked in, hand in hand, at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

“There have been many November weddings. As per the media, we have been married several times,” said Ranveer, who could not stop complimenting Deepika through the session.

“I keep thinking how does one manage to look the way she does,” he said at one point; and “she is the classiest chick I have ever come across” at another.

Going back to the days when the two caught the acting bug, Deepika said it was always dramas and school plays that interested her, “even if it meant playing a tree and standing at the back on stage”.

Ranveer, too, was clear about his dreams. “As far as I can remember, I wanted to become a Hindi film hero, big muscles and big guns. I used to watch movies and ape the stars,” he said.

Ranveer said he likes to go through a process to get into character, including isolating himself in a locked room to play Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Deepika, however, said she “can’t be as methodical”.

Talking about the #MeToo movement, Ranveer said it needed a lot of courage to come out and talk about something “wrong and unfortunate”, and one should stand by the victim. Deepika agreed, and said that #MeToo is not about gender, but about the right to say no.