 Salman Khan starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ to release in China this week - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Consumer

Salman Khan starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ to release in China this week

Kabir Khan ‘s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ will be released across China on Friday
Last Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 11 14 AM IST
PTI
Salman Khan in a still from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.
Salman Khan in a still from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Beijing: Two years after it hit theatres in India, Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan will be released across China on Friday, state media said Tuesday.

The film, which was directed by Kabir Khan and also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, tells the story of Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who takes a six-year-old Pakistan girl to her homeland to reunite with her family.

“The story shows that love between people can transcend ethnicity, religion and nationality,” state run Xinhua news agency quoted Salman as saying.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar became major hits in China after their release in the country recently. Secret Superstar raked in more than 700 million yuan (about $110 million) since its release on 19 January.

“Drawing lessons from Hollywood films and innovation, the Indian film industry has been focusing on disclosing social realities,” Ding Yaping, researcher with the Chinese National Academy of Arts told Xinhua.

First Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 11 14 AM IST
Topics: Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Bajrangi Bhaijaan China release Salman Khan Kabir Khan

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

 