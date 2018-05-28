Reliance Entertainment teams up with Imtiaz Ali to make movies

Starting with Socha Na Tha, Imtiaz has made several films including Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and Jab Harry met Sejal. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Billionaire Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment on Monday said that it has formed a 50:50 joint venture with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for production of movies.

Window Seat Films LLP is Reliance Entertainment’s fifth creative partnership with leading Indian filmmakers to form a production company, a company statement said.

Starting with Socha Na Tha, Imtiaz has made several films including Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and Jab Harry met Sejal.

“This creative and business mix will benefit from the artistic abilities of Imtiaz, and the global marketing and distribution capabilities of Reliance Entertainment,” the statement said. Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, vice chairman, Reliance Entertainment, said, “We are proud to have Imtiaz as our partner”.

Imtiaz Ali said, “There is a common vision that Window Seat Films & Reliance Entertainment share in terms of the content that we’d like to make, the kind of stories we’d like to tell and the way we’d like to collaborate in running this partnership”.

Reliance Entertainment has produced, distributed and released more than 300 films in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

It already has creative partnerships with Phantom Films (Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane), Rohit Shetty Picturez, Plan C Studios (Neeraj Pandey) and Y NOT Studios (S. Sashikanth).