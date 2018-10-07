There will never be a female Bond, says producer Barbara Broccoli
London: Producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled out the possibility of a female James Bond. The producer said instead of giving a gender switch to iconic characters, there should be more such parts written for women.
“Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male,” Broccoli told The Guardian.
“And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters,” she added.
Earlier this year, actor Rosamund Pike, who featured in the 2002 Bond film “Die Another Day”, had offered a similar opinion about the famed British spy.
“I think the character of James Bond is a man. He is really. Why not make a kick-ass female agent in her own right?” she had said.
