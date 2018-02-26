Sridevi death: Dubai police awaits ‘clearance’, return of her body may be delayed

Bollywood actor Sridevi, 54, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late Saturday night reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Photo: AFP

Dubai: There could be a further delay in the return of Sridevi’s body with the Dubai police informing the Indian Embassy that another “clearance” was awaited before it could release it. According to the Dubai government, Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness.

Maintaining that the Embassy and Consulate are working closely with the authorities here to expedite the return of Sridevi’s body, Indian envoy to the UAE Navdeep Suri told PTI that they have been told that the Dubai police can release it only after receiving another “clearance”.

Suri however did not say what type of “clearance” was required. “It is their internal process. We do not know.”

Asked when Sridevi’s body can be flown out, he said, it was difficult to give any timeline as the UAE authorities were doing their process.

The Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter, “Following the completion of post mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bath tub following loss of consciousness.”

It also said in a tweet that the police have transferred the case to the Dubai Public Prosecution which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

It is not clear what caused Sridevi, 54, to lose consciousness, and whether the initial report of her death due to cardiac arrest still holds.

Sridevi’s death, which was first reported at around 3 AM on Sunday in India, sent shock waves across the country with those who knew her at a loss to explain how she could have suffered cardiac arrest at such a young age. The latest report of accidental drowning only deepens the mystery surrounding her death.