Festive opening magic fades as ‘Gold’, ‘Satyameva Jayate’ record drop in collections

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ continues to dominate the urban, metro markets of regions like Mumbai, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Mysore and West Bengal.

New Delhi: Bollywood swore by its love for festive weekends as the collections of the two Independence Day releases—Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate—dropped big time after the impressive opening day. Starting with day one collections of Rs 25.25 crore, the Reema Kagti directed sports drama managed only Rs 8 crore on day two, a fall of nearly 70% according to trade website Box Office India. Abraham’s action thriller, on the other hand, started with Rs18.50 crore and came down to Rs 7.25 crore the next day, a fall of 63%.

“After a big Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, it was a regular working day on Thursday, Gold and Satyameva Jayate took a hit on day two, since business generally witnesses a decline after a holiday,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh added that collections over the weekend would be crucial for the films to take their lifetime total to healthy numbers.

Reports on Box Office India emphasized that Gold had collected another Rs 12 crore in net box office earnings by Saturday, taking the business of the film to more than Rs 70. 50 crore within five days of release. This is decent performance in itself but it’s interesting to note that 45% of that business came with the huge crowds driven in by the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday. The Rs 10 crore, Rs 12 crore and Rs 15.25 crore earnings of the film on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are no match for the massive opening day numbers.

Satyameva Jayate too has not been able to match its opening day numbers over the weekend, the film made Rs 7.5 crore, Rs 7.5 crore, Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 9.75 crore on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively compared to the Rs18.50 crore collections of Wednesday.

While Gold continues to dominate the urban, metro markets of regions like Mumbai, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Mysore and West Bengal thanks to an appeal among discerning audiences, Abraham’s commercial action film is strongest in the mass markets of Bihar and Central India.