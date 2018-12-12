IndiaCast partners with Thai company JKN Media for content distribution

IndiaCast is a multi-platform content asset monetization entity that is a joint venture between TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd.

New Delhi: Domestic and international content distribution network IndiaCast Media Distribution has partnered with Thailand-based company JKN Media to bring content to the latter’s video streaming service Bflix. IndiaCast is a multi-platform content asset monetization entity that is a joint venture between TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TV18) and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd (Viacom18).

The move essentially means that a new channel on the over-the-top (OTT) video platform will showcase content from the Viacom18 library dubbed in Thai to viewers in Thailand and other key south Asian markets. IndiaCast and JKN Media have previously syndicated shows like Madhubala, Balika Vadhu, Chakravarti Ashoka Samrat, Chandrakanta, Udaan, Naagin, Shakti, Shani, Mahakali, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Bepannah from Viacom18’s general entertainment channel Colors for over five years in Thailand.

“With an increasing number of viewers graduating towards the digital mode of entertainment worldwide, we are continually evaluating our play in the international digital distribution space. This symbiotic partnership with JKN Media will further strengthen our equation with the country’s viewers who have enjoyed and appreciated our shows from Colors over the years,” said Sudhanshu Vats, group chief executive officer and managing director, Viacom18, in a statement. “There are many cultural similarities between India and Thailand, and hence the strong resonance with our offerings. This endeavor is another step towards providing seamless and individualized Indian-origin entertainment to Thai viewers.”

Anuj Gandhi, group chief executive officer at IndiaCast Group, added that the partnership will help take Viacom18 content to local Thai viewers who want to experience contemporary, imaginative and high-quality relevant entertainment.

“At JKN, we constantly strive to partner with brands that share our sensibilities towards great storytelling and the emotions that high-quality content can evoke. Over the past five years, we have formed a strong association with IndiaCast, which has seen us exclusively acquiring almost all the drama series from Colors for Thailand,” said Anne Jakrajutatip, chief executive officer, JKN, in a statement. “I am glad that we have now extended our association with IndiaCast through this digital channel which will enable us to distribute all their content on our OTT platform in Thailand and across distribution platforms in Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.