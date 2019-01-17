Easier Maharashtra dance bar norms may boost liquor sales

The Maharashtra government has not granted licences for dance bars since 2005.Photo:Reuters

Bengaluru: Sales of alcoholic beverages in Maharashtra are expected to receive a short-term boost once the Supreme Court’s easing of stringent regulations governing the state’s dance bars is implemented, say industry experts and executives. Although that fillip is unlikely to be significant, it will open up additional access points for consumption and bring some relief after policy changes kept growth subdued over the past two years.

The Maharashtra government has not granted licences for dance bars since 2005. In 2015 the apex court had lifted the ban and paved the way for these bars to secure licences with the caveat that the performances could not be obscene. But according to a batch of pleas by restaurant and hotel owners, Maharashtra’s 2016 law had, in effect, banned any dance performance.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld but diluted Maharashtra’s 2016 law, the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016 (and separate rules). It did away with restrictions like the requirement of a partition between the performance area and the bar area, and the ban on serving alcohol in the dance stage area.

“It is an additional sales channel that will open up so it will give an immediate boost. Dance bars were big in terms of beer consumption because prices for spirits were very high. But if they are allowed and some even manage to get upgraded, then even spirits consumption can go up,” said Deepak Roy, executive vice-chairman of Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd (ABD).

Alcobev sales across categories – from wine to beer and spirits – took a hit after the Supreme Court’s ban on liquor sales near highways during 2017. But Maharashtra has since had to deal with two more blows. At the end of 2017, the Maharashtra government increased excise duty on beer by a sharp 17%, denting sales of the tipple in 2018. From 1 January 2019, it also hiked excise duty on spirits by 20-25% for premium and mid-sized brands, and 5% for small brands.

“My sense is at dance bars it will be more of low and mid-end spirits, I don’t think it is too much of premium spirits, but it is definitely positive for the industry overall,” said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president at Edelweiss Securities.

One Mumbai-based industry executive said dance bars used to contribute to a large chunk of volume sales during their heyday and believes the easing should provide a boost, especially to beer sales. The executive, who requested anonymity, estimates that around 15-20% of Mumbai’s beer consumption used to come from dance bars when these establishments were at their peak, and that there were around 3,500 of them in the city alone.

But Shobhan Roy, director-general of the All India Brewers’ Association (AIBA), does not expect any significant shifts in beer consumption. “Dance bars are only Mumbai-centric. And even there, they are mostly in the suburbs. It opens up one more channel of consumption, but it’s not a significant channel,” Roy said. His views were similar to those of Pramod Krishna, an independent alcobev industry consultant and former head of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

“It is mostly the lower end and the mid-segment that will benefit, but even they won’t benefit greatly. The clientele at dance bars used to go to have fun and also to drink, but when dance bars were shut, they would have gone elsewhere,” said Krishna.