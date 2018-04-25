IPL 11 witnesses 19.4 million outdoor TV viewership: Barc India

Delhi Daredevils batsman Shreyas Iyer playing a shot during the 2018 IPL T20 cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on 23 April. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The ongoing eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed outdoor television viewership of 19.4 million impressions for the first eight matches across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, said the Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) India.

Impressions refer to the number of individuals (in thousands) of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

“This, if compared to Barc India’s currency panel in these markets, is an additional 10% viewership,” read a statement from the agency.

The numbers, provided by the agency, represent viewers above 15 years of age who watched these matches across 10 television feeds of Star India, the official broadcast network of the T20 tournament as well as DD Sports.

It is for the first time Barc has expanded television viewership measurement going beyond households and tracking out-of-home viewership in social hot spots like restaurants, pubs and bars in select cities. The television measurement and ratings agency tracked viewing of IPL matches across 900 such establishments in the three metros using over 1,500 meters.

Barc India’s OOH measurement is a pre-subscribed service and Star India is the first network to subscribe to it for the ongoing Indian Premiere League.

“With our commitment to measure ‘What India watches’, it was a natural step for us to measure OOH viewing. This is also aligned with our goal of measuring content wherever it plays irrespective of screen or pipe. Measuring out-of-home viewing is another initiative atowards this objective,” said Partho Dasgupta, chief executive, Barc India.

Last week, Barc released viewership data on the opening week of IPL which witnessed 213.9 million impressions across urban and rural markets, up 8.1% from last year. While 125.1 million impressions came from the urban market, 88.8 million were from rural areas. These numbers represented viewers above two years of age who watched the matches across 10 television feeds of Star India, the official broadcast network of the T20 tournament as well as DD Sports.

Star India, however, said that its core IPL audience demographic—men aged more than 15 in the socio-economic category AB in urban India—registered a 23% growth over last year to reach 273 million impressions.

For the first time, the tournament is being broadcast in four regional languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. Star India said that there has been a 30% increase in reach in south Indian markets.