Video streaming brands still a long way from making profits in India

The most basic subscription plan for Netflix comes at Rs. 500 per month compared to competitors’ Amazon Prime Video’s Rs. 999 for a year and Hotstar’s Rs. 199 a month or Rs. 999 for a year. Photo: AP

New Delhi: India may hope to double its 250 million online video audience base by 2020 but the close to 30 video streaming platforms in the country have a long way to go before any of them make any real profits. “There are many challenges but we certainly are in investment mode in India. And for a long time, we will be spending more on local content productions than we are getting back. But that’s part of having the long-term view,” said Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings on the sidelines of a slate event for the Asia Pacific region earlier this month. Netflix India reported a marginal profit of Rs. 20.2 lakh for 2017-18, according to its filing with the Registrar of Companies last month.

Like Netflix, the road ahead for the nearly other video streaming platforms in India that are looking at cashing in on the country’s rapidly growing online video audience and investing aggressively in originals, is long.

“Just like a film can be shot for both Rs 5 crore or Rs. 100 crore, the investment for episodic format of content that is put behind paid walls in India can range from Rs. 7-8 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh-Rs. 1 crore per episode,” said Neeraj Roy, managing director and CEO, Hungama Digital Media adding that the scale of the show including talent, location and logistics of production like technical equipment are the deciding factors.

The higher you go on the budget spectrum, the tougher you’re making it for projects to become commercially viable, Roy said.

Budgets need to be controlled because OTT platforms haven’t exactly cracked the magic formula in India. The two revenue models --- advertising and subscription -- both face challenges. In case of the latter, these start with the platform’s price point. For example, Netflix is the most high-end, niche OTT (over-the-top) model currently in India, the most basic subscription plan comes at Rs. 500 per month compared to competitors’ Amazon Prime Video’s Rs. 999 for a year and Hotstar’s Rs. 199 a month or Rs. 999 for a year. That explains why industry experts estimate the viewership of Sacred Games, Netflix’s first India original, to be a fraction of the 250 million large online video audience base in the country. This is a function of the limitations of the India market.

Secondly, the nature of the online video audience is India is said to be male-dominated with an affinity towards local languages. “Roughly 70% of our audience has been male, which mirrors the current online video audience in India to a great extent,” Roy said. Uday Sodhi, executive vice-president and head, digital business, Sony Pictures Network India confirmed that two-thirds of the user base on their streaming service SonyLIV is male and their big audience target group is between 18 and 34 years in the metros and second-level towns.

That, consequently, leads to dark, gritty thrillers and gangster dramas like Sacred Games or Amazon’s new show Mirzapur, which have limited appeal for female audiences.

Third is piracy. Like with linear models like movies and television, OTT shows including Scared Games have also found themselves available on torrent websites within hours of launch. Hungama’s first original web series, Damaged has had over 169,000 downloads across different torrent websites since its premiere in early June.

The challenges are just as grave for advertising video-on-demand platforms where the market hasn’t grown to the same extent as the overall online video space. Digital advertising is projected to grow by 27% in 2018, according to a forecast report by media agency Magna.

“The advent of Reliance Jio hit the supply side (of the OTT market) increasing the inventory but the market of advertising didn’t grow to that extent to be able to balance the rates,” said Ali Hussein, chief operating officer, Eros Now referring to the cheap data packs made available by players like Jio that have allowed a lot more online content to be created and consumed. “Plus, demonetization and the imposition of GST hit the economy quite badly. The overall online advertising revenue is Rs. 1,500-2,000 crore while television ad revenue is more than Rs. 50,000 crore. There is obviously significant headroom for growth. But the business has not currently caught up with the consumer demand. So irrespective of whether you’re AVoD or SVoD, you’re trying to find your sweet spot.”

Hussein and other OTT heads say as a business model, this is not that bad. But if you look at isolated cases, cost of content and marketing, recovery is some time away.

“Right now, we’re in the investment phase and it’s too early to start worrying about profits which will pay off in the long term. We’re only scratching the surface and there’s a huge amount of excitement in the market about how consumers are adopting,” Sodhi said.