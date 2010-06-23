Mumbai: The nine-year media rights agreement worth Rs8,200 crore that IPL signed with World Sport Group and Multi Screen Media would be discussed at the T20 league’s governing council meeting here on Friday.

The deal had come under the scanner for the Rs425 crore fee paid by MSM to WSG “to facilitate a direct contract with BCCI.

MSM, a Singapore based company, revealed through media that it paid the facilitation fee to Mauritius based WSG.

Suspended IPL commissioner Lalit Modi was asked to explain this facilitation fee in the first showcause notice, issued by the Board to him in early May.

The council would “discuss and decide on the Media Rights Licence agreement with WSG and MSM," according to an item on the agenda of the meeting sent to all the members of the panel by BCCI secretary N Srinivasan.

The minutes of the Council meetings of 21 March and 26 April and matters arising out of these minutes will be put up for approval, besides the report on the three showcause notices issued to Modi.

A report on the investigations into the IPL by the government investigating agencies would also tabled at the meeting, as per the agenda listed for the meeting.

The issue of the compensation paid to Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (Rs10.4 crore each) on account of the cancellation of the Champions League scheduled in December 2008 in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack is also on the agenda of the one-day sitting.

The BCCI secretary N Sriniwasan is also the MD and vice chairman of India Cements, which owns Chennai Super Kings, could face some heat on this matter.

Reports on commercial exploitation of 150 seconds free air time during IPL season III and the sale of theatrical rights, for which Modi was slapped a third show cause notice by BCCI, and IPL Awards Night are also to be tabled for discussion.

Reports of the expenses incurred for IPL office meeting room at a five star hotel in Worli, Central Mumbai and the ground transportation bill of Modi would also be discussed.

The information received from IPL franchisees about share holding pattern at the end of the last fiscal and letters received from Kings XI, Punjab and restructuring of holdings in GMR, owners of Delhi Daredevils, would be tabled.

The council is also set to discuss the various issues which may arise out of Thursday’s meeting of the BCCI senior office bearers with the IPL franchisees.

